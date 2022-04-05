Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 71,943 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,591.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.