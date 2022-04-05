Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 110.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.