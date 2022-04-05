Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,324 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MU. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

