ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.30. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 15,482 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
