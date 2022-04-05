ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.30. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 15,482 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

