Independent Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

