Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $994,543.44 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $994,543.44 and approximately $3,617.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

