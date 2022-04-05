Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Information Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on III shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

