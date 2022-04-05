Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

