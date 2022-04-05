Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $592,489.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00106722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

