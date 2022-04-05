Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE) Insider Dean Fraser Sells 50,000 Shares

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) insider Dean Fraser sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,875.
CVE MINE opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.41 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14. Inomin Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.
About Inomin Mines (Get Rating)
Read More
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.