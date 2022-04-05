Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

