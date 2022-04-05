Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells 329 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,183.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William David Wood III sold 327 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,351.41.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

