Insider Selling: Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Sells 23,594 Shares of Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £25,953.40 ($34,037.25).

Keith Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Keith Butcher bought 10,000 shares of Boku stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,442.62).

Shares of LON:BOKU traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.72). 167,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.81. The company has a market cap of £389.96 million and a P/E ratio of -22.69. Boku, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 109.55 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.79).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKU shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

