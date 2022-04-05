Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,334. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
