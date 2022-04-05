Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,334. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

