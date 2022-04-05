Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.
- On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 1,180,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,671. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Natera by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
