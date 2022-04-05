Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 1,180,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,671. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Natera by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

