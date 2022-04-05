Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $14,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 21,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,448. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

