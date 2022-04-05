InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.39.
About InspireMD (Get Rating)
