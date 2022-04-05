Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.77. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.