InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. 96,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.