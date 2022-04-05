International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.35. 55,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

