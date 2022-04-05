Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.30

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and traded as high as $31.75. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.