Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

