Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 4,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.