Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

OIA opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

