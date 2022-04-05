Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,763,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

