Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,796 shares.The stock last traded at $77.48 and had previously closed at $79.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

