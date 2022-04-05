Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 171,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

