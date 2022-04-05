InvestFeed (IFT) Trading 91% Higher This Week

InvestFeed (IFT) traded up 93.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $173,241.48 and $321.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 91% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.