Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

- 3/29/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
- 3/22/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
- 3/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
RYAN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
