Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

3/29/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

3/22/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

3/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

