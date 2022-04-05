IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 7.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 94,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,105,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $27,109,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

