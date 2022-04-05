iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $192.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $169.27 and last traded at $162.94, with a volume of 2925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.67.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

