Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

