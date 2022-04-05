Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

