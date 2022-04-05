Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 342,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,348 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,252,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 884,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 528,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.