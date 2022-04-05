Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29.

