iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

