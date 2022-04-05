iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,770,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

