iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Up to $22.08

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $22.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 174,862 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.