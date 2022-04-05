iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.37. 5,683,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

