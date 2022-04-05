iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.10

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.10 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 221300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

