iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.28

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.28 and last traded at $104.28, with a volume of 753205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

