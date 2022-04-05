iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 723,528 shares.The stock last traded at $102.86 and had previously closed at $102.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

