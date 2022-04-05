Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of ISDR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $11,624,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 548.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.