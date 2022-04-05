iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 4.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 468,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
