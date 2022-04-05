iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 4.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 468,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,138 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,848. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

