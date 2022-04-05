Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 18,567 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

