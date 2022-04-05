Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,338 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFEB opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

