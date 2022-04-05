Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,177 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

BBN stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

