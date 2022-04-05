Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,033 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

