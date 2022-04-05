Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $3.71 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

