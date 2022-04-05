Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

